A graveside service for Justin D. Day, 34, of Rueter, Mo., will be at 1p.m. Feb. 25, 2022 in the Stafford Cemetery, Rueter, Mo. with Pastor David Koenig officiating.
He died on Feb. 20, 2022. Justin was born on Sept. 12, 1987.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Schultz and paternal grandparents, Earl and Johnnie Lillard.
He is survived by his son, Jace Davis Day, parents, Phillip and Sherry (Schultz) Day, two brothers, T.J.(Liz) Day, and Christopher Day, one sister, Kyndra Day, one maternal uncle, Tom Schultz, three paternal uncles, Jim, Terry and Jerry Day.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
