A Celebration of Life for Patricia ”Pat” Ann Martin (Bixman), 84, of Springfield, Mo., will be held Jan. 23, 2021, at 4 p.m., officiated by Fr. Jos Tharakan at her home church of St. James in Springfield, Mo.
Visitation for friends and family will be under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home Branson, Mo., on Jan. 2, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. with graveside services to follow, officiated by Fr. Ross Stuckey.
She died Dec. 25, 2020.
She was born July 29, 1936, in Kansas City, Kan., to Karl and Mary Katherine Bixman (Sebold).
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Charles; her husband, James; and a daughter, Rebecca K. Howerton.
She is survived by her daughter Gretchen Edwards of Nixa, Mo., and a son-in-law Dennis Howerton of Lebanon, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.