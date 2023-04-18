John Jennings Cole passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.
John was born on November 16, 1958 in Eupora, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alta; two brothers, Thomas Sherman Cole and George Robert Cole and one nephew, Cole Ward Snider.
John is survived by his family, sister, Ann Cole of Maben, MS; brother, Ted W. Cole & wife Rita of Maben, MS; sister, Elizabeth Lupo and husband Jason of Tallulah, LA; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Cole, Amy Snider, Nathan Garrard, Sarah Church, Kassandra Thompson, Eric Cole, and Emma Lupo along with extended family and friends.
The family will hold services in Clarkson, MS for John with private family burial.
In John’s memory, donations in lieu of flowers are requested to the Mississippi Baptist Student Union.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
