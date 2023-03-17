Michael Levi Rogers passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Levi was born January 3, 2003 in Branson.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Rogers; grandparents, Art and Judy Forshey; cousin Dakota Rogers; great grandparents Dude and Lou Vee Rogers and Michael Vincent who he was named after.
Levi is survived by his parents, Brad and Terri of Omaha; his brother, Matt Rogers (Jessica Palmer) and nephew, Rhett James Rogers of Mincy; his sister, Katelyn Rogers of Omaha; grandparents, Steve and Sherry Rogers of Mincy along with several friends and hunting buddies.
Visitation will be Friday evening, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, MO. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Craig Rogers officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
