Jay Warren Parker Jr., 62, of Kissee Mills, MO, passed away on June 25, 2022.
He entered this life on August 25, 1959, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Jay Warren Parker Sr. and Mary (Kennedy) Parker.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rhonda Parker; and brother, James Parker.
He is survived by his two sons: Herman Parker of Kissee Mills, MO, and John Parker of Protem, MO; daughter, Julia (James) Priest of Protem, MO; and three grandchildren: Alder and Juniper Priest and Nile Parker, brothers John Parker and Dave Parker; sister, JoAnne Holmes and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
