A graveside celebration of life is planned at a later date for Alice Irene Weeks, 75, at Blue Eye Cemetery in Blue Eye, MO.
Alice died on March 21, 2022. She was born on April 05, 1946 in Branson, MO, to William Clarence and Mary Elisabeth (Bette) Scott Beasley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bud Weeks, a daughter Donita, and 2 miscarried sons, brothers, Butch and Billy Laughlin, Wayne and Johnny Beasley and a sister, Pauline (Beasley Conway) Steele.
She is survived by two sons, Travis (Deborah) Weeks, and Brian (Mayumi) Weeks, sisters, JoAnn Beasley, Tami (John) Roten.
Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
