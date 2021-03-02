Services for Marilyn Clevenger, 69, of St. Robert, Mo., formerly of Hollister, Mo., were held March 1, 2021 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Burial will be in Eisenhour Cemetery, Spokane.
She died Feb. 23, 2021 in St. Robert, Mo.
Marilyn was born Aug. 10, 1951 in Branson, Mo., to Jessie and Pauline (Hembree) Brittain.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Seydlitz of Cassville, Mo., and Sunny (Jesse) Fosnaugh of Branson, Mo.; and sister, Carolyn (Jr) Secrest of St. Robert, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
