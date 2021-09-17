No services planned at this time for Rodney Keith Walker 66, of Springfield, Mo.
He died on Sept. 12, 2021. Rodney was born on May 20, 1955., in Kennett, Mo., the son of Bob and Glenna (Bookout) Walker.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his son, Scott Smith both of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
