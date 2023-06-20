Sandra (Sandy) Sue Puckett, 55, of Walnut Shade, MO passed away on June 12, 2023.
Sandy was born May 21, 1968, in Indian River County FL, to Wilford J. and Judith LeVelle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford J. and Judith LeVelle.
Sandy is survived by her son, Matthew Puckett of Walnut Shade, MO; brother, Brian and Amanda LeVelle, of Ava, MO; sisters Tracy LeVelle, of Ava, MO; Mary Jo and Rodney Jones, of Davenport, IA; and Carla White, of Springfield, MO; eight nieces and nephews – and riends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship in Hollister, MO with Dr. Jay Scribner officiating.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Sammy’s Window Springfield, MO 65802 or Ambassadors for Children, Springfield, MO 65802.
Arrangements are with Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson.
