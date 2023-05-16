Betty Jane Simmons of Branson, MO passed away on May 10, 2023.
Betty was born February 21, 1947 in Topeka, KS. Betty passed from her home in Branson into Heaven on May 10, 2023. Our peace is knowing she is in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jacob Becker Jr.; her mother, Wanda Becker; her brothers Paul Becker and Jacob Becker; and her husband Dave Simmons.
Betty is survived by her sisters Mary Wilson and Diane Gann, her brother Larry Becker, her son Daryl Simmons and his wife Tawney, Joe Simmons and his wife Barbie and Shaun Simmons, her grandchildren Logan Simmons, Colin Simmons, Maggie Simmons, Kaylee Simmons, Riley Simmons, Christian Simmons, and Chasen Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to K9s For Camo, a local nonprofit that helps provide service dogs for veterans. Donations may be made by visiting k9sforcamo.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
