Patricia Kay Eilert passed away on Sept. 4, 2023.
She was born on November 10, 1953.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Tina Ross and Shawnda Eilert.
Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. with funeral services following at 4 p.m. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Beloit, KS on Friday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.