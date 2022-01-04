No formal services are currently planned for Manuel Fuentes Alvarez, 78, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Dec. 18, 2021. Manuel was born on Nov.14, 1943, in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Manuel Fuentes Martinez and Refugio Alvarez.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jorge Fuentes.
He is survived by his wife, Sonia Julieta Rodriguez De Fuentes, son, Manuel (Adriana Ramirez Fuentes) Fuentes Rodriguez of Branson, Mo., daughter, Sonja (Michael) Fuentes Carter of Branson, Mo., two sisters, Lourdes Fuentes and Esthela Fuentes both from Mexico City, Mexico.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.