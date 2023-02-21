Sandy “Nan” West, passed away on February 13, 2023.
Nan was born in Cortland, NY on March 08, 1942.
She was preceded in death by her parentsm Thomas and Thelma Mead.
Nan is survived by two daughters, Kathie and son-in-law, Lance Conque, and Stephanie West; nine grandchildren, Jonathan (wife, Alex) Placencia, Karisa (husband, Brad) Cook, Josh West, Kas (husband, Tyler) Long, Jacob Weber, Robert Ortiz, Tyler Weber, Jonah Conque, and Bradie Conque; eight great-grandchildren, Emery, Easton, River, Hawkins, Maverick, Conrad, Saylor Jo, and baby boy Placencia on the way; sister by marriage, Lana Lowe; daughter-in-love, TK Spears and her children, Gabriel Armstrong and Angel Adams; and their children: Malachi, Isabella, Adelaide, Olivia, and Calise.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at Bloom Church, 2353 State Highway 248, Branson, MO, with Pastor Tyler Long officiating.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
