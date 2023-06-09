Ethan Mark Storey, 23, passed away on June 3, 2023.
Ethan was born on August 5, 1999, in Branson, MO, the son of Jonathan and Jennifer (Norris) Storey.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Elmer Ray, George Storey, and June Storey; and aunt, Sarah Storey.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Jon and Jennifer Storey of Hollister, MO; grandmother, JoAnn Ray of Starkville, MS; grandfather, Alton Norris of Cary, MS; two children: Jackson Allen Lee Storey and Preston King Mayfield; three brothers: Jared Storey, Eli Storey, and Jon David Storey, all of Hollister, MO. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on June 13, at New Beginnings Fellowship, Hollister, MO, with Pastor Dennis Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Ethan’s memory: “In Memory of Ethan for Jackson Storey” C/O Central Bank.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
