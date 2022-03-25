Services for Johnnie Ray Jasper, 80, of Walnut Shade, Mo., will be April 2, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Visitation will begin at 1p.m. with memorial services following at 2p.m. Burial will be in Walnut Shade Cemetery.
He died on March 21, 2022. Johnnie was born on May 31, 1941, in Buffalo, Mo., son of Arley and Eula Jasper.
He was proceeded in death by his children Kenny, Victor and Valerie (twins), Ronnie, and granddaughter Tristian.
He is survived by his wife Carol Jasper,, daughter Rhonda Johnson-Preister (Rick).
