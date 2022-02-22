Memorial Services for Glennie (Jake) Gene Tate II, 52, of Parsons, Kan., will be announced at a later date.
He died on Feb. 2, 2022. Glennie was born Feb. 7, 1969, in Harrison, Ark., the son of Billy and Shirley (Mills) Tate.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Shirley (Mills) and Billy Tate, maternal grandparents, Ethel (Grooms) and Billy Mills, and paternal grandparents, Pauline (Mosley) McEntire and Glennie Tate
He is survived by his wife, Beverley (Bryd) Tate, of the home, three sisters, Doris (Mark) Foresee of Harrison, Ark., Lois Ann (Ross) Dean of Harrison, Ark., and Billie (Joe) Reed of St. Joe, Ark., brother, David Smith of Pindall, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
