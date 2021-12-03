Memorial services for James Ashbrook Bowers, 45, will be held Dec. 4, 2021 at 1p.m. in Branson Bible Church under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation starting at 12p.m. Burial will be in Blue Eye Cemetery, Blue Eye, Mo. at a later date.
He died on Nov. 27, 2021. James was born on March 24, 1976 in Springfield, Mo., to Charlie Bowers, Jr. and Pamela (Ledbetter) Bowers.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Darrell Travis Ledbetter; his paternal grandparents Charlie and Adelaide “Toni” Bowers, mother Pamela Bowers and one brother, Travis Bowers.
He is survived by his wife, Wendi Bowers of Branson, Mo., his father Charlie Bowers, Jr., of Devil’s Den, Ark., his grandmother, Virginia Ledbetter of Branson, Mo.
