Larry Elliot Kellogg, 82, of Branson, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Cox Medical Center in Branson.
Larry was born on July 2, 1940 in Ava, MO to Walter & Angelene Kellogg. He served in both the Missouri National Guard and United States Army. He also was a reserve officer for the Springfield Police Department and served as a Deputy Sheriff in Stone County.
He married his wife, Lavon, on January 23, 1984 in Miami, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Jacob Kellogg.
Larry is survived by his wife Lavon Kellogg of Branson, MO; children Steven Kellogg (Deatrice) of Springfield, MO, Gregory Kellogg (Stephanie) of Springfield, MO and Kim Cook (Dave) of Overland Park, KS; step-children Guy Johnston (Barbara) of Branson, MO and Gina Patton (Howard) of Downers Grove, IL; his brother Kenny Kellogg of Springfield, MO; sister Cynthia Burr of Springfield, MO; seven grandchildren and five step-grandchildren along with his extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be sent Larry’s favorite charities. Standing By The Door Ministries, located at 704 S. Veteran Pkwy, Branson, MO or Life Christian Center Church, located at 2193 Hwy F, Branson, MO
A Celebration of Life services will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory at 3 p.m. Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory Branson.
