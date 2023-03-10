Cheryl Brice, 55, of Branson, MO passed away on February 28, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, AR.
Cheryl was born on August 8, 1967 in Leaf River, Il.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald & Nina Filbeck and an infant son, Brandon Lynn Hudspeth.
Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Amber Brice (Ethan Hill) of Branson, MO and Destiney Filbeck of Branson, MO; grandchildren, Abby Hill, Robert Barton and Brandon Barton; her brother, Donald Filbeck, Jr. of Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; nephew, Donald Filbeck, III and niece Faith Filbeck Frender.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
