Services for Cruzita (Gussie) Mustian were held on Sept. 14, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Kimberling City with Pastor Jeff Hardy officiating and burial followed in Cape Fair Cemetery.
Cruzita was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan 25, 1951.
Predeceased by her husband, Jim Mustain, her parents Manuel & Emma Aguilera and her brother
Manuel Aguilera, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Maria Meza Aguilera.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.