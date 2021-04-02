Memorial service for David Wayne Ewing, 64, of Kissee Mills, Mo., Will be held at Church 316 Forsyth, Mo., April 14th, 2021 at 10 a.m. With Pastor Jeremy Henson and Pastor Dr. Evert Ramsey will officiate.
He died on March 29th, 2021.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Carolyn Ewing.
He is survived by his wife, Marie (Parker) Ewing, Son, Ross Ewing of Cypress Fairbanks, Texas, Two step-sons, Daniel White of Cypress Fairbanks, and Jeremy Hyman of Houston, His sisters, Yvette Larsen of Nashville, Tenn.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.