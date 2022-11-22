Thomas (Tom) Frederick Mueller, 62, passed away at home on November 14, 2022.
Thomas was born on October 5th, 1959, to Richard Paul Mueller and Claire Elaine Mueller. He was married to the love of his life, Sara, in Hot Springs, AR.
Tom volunteered for veterans’ organizations and worked tirelessly for the JROTC at the Branson High school.
He is preceded in death by his father Richard Mueller and brother-in-law Tom Herr.
Tom is survived by his mother Claire Mueller; his wife Sara Mueller; his children Alexander Garcia, Nelimarie Emert (Josh), Colby Mueller (Cynthia), Katie Smith, Allie Mueller and Amy Mueller; two grandchildren; Mother in law Nelly Rodriguez; sister-in-law Ivonnelly Jhaveri; Sister Elaine Mueller Herr; nephews Galen Herr, Tommy Dallas Herr, Calvin Herr, Christian Herr (Casey). Hayden and Savannah; brothers David Mueller (Amy) Nephew, Andrew Mueller and Philip Mueller; nieces Grace Vranac (Todd) and Elizabeth Mueller; cousins Cathy Mueller Deuschle, Ginny Mueller Briceland, Ann Mueller Eslick, and Fred Mueller; God-daughter Spencer Frazier-Francis.
Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Memorial gifts may be made to one of Tom’s favorite organizations that supports American heroes, Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
