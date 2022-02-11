Randall Kent Sturgis, 60, of Reed Springs, Mo.
He died on Feb. 6, 2022.
Randall was born on Dec. 17, 1961 in Topeka, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Sturgis.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Sturgis of Reeds Spring, step-children, James Sturgis of Branson West, Mo., and Andi Sturgis of Nixa, Mo., mother Patricia Porter Sturgis of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
