Services for Homer James Shipley, 70, of Omaha, Ark., were held March 22, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Military honors were rendered by the United States Army and BVA 913.
Homer died on March 17, 2022. He was born Jan. 17, 1952 in Ringgold, Texas., to Henry & LaMonte Shipley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Doris Edgett.
He is survived by his wife, Leah Shipley, children, Amy (Jerry) Hail of Texas, Dean (Sue) Shipley of Okla., James (Valerie) Shipley of Texas and Trevor (Christen) Crouch of Ark., and brothers, Henry Don (Diana) Shipley of Texas and Paul (LouAnn) Shipley of Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.