No formal services are currently planned for Jack Donald Saggart Jr., 63, of Branson, Mo.
He died on June 6, 2021. Jack was born on May 29, 1958., in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Jack Saggart Sr. and Mary (Slater) Saggart.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi Saggart, three daughters, Courtney (John Worland) McCauley of Cameron, Mo., Jessica (Alex) Amidjaya of Richmond, Va., and Nicole (Jeremy) Kliewer of Overland Park, Kan., two sons, Hunter Bruders of Kansas City, Mo., and Jack Donald Saggart III of Misawa, Japan., two sisters, Jan (Dennis) Burkhart, and Michele Belson, and two step-siblings, Page Dickeson and John Dickeson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
