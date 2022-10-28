David Ray Langston, 47, of Branson, MO passed away on Saturday, October 15 at his home.
David was born on March 18, 1975 in Paducah, KY, the son of Ross & Hazel Marie (Lee) Langston.
He was preceded in death by his father.
David is survived by his wife, Charise Langston of Branson; children Lydia Travis of Russellville, KY and David Langston, Jr. of Branson; Sierra Marie of PA; step-son Nathaniel Georgen of Kuttawa, KY; sisters Valerie Morgan of Lawrenceburg, KY and Rita Kerns of FL along with three grandchildren.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.