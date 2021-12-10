Graveside services for Stephen Stanfield 36, of Branson, Mo., were held Dec. 8, 2021 in Mincy Cemetery, Mincy, Mo., with Pastor Scott Coffelt officiating.
He died on Dec. 5, 2021.Stephen was born on April 4, 1985 in Branson, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Stanfield and Stacy Rozelle.
He is survived by his brother David Stanfield, sister, Jami Rozelle and companion Tiffany Coots and her son Zack.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
