A celebration of life for Joshua Phillip Hustead, 41,of Lebanon, Mo., will be held at the Lighthouse Mission in Lebanon, Mo.,and will be announced at a later date.
He died on Dec. 20, 2021. Joshua was born on Aug.10, 1980, in Springfield, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his mother Sue Lamoureaux, maternal grandparents, as well as aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his parents, Dennis & Gail Hustead, his grandparents, Gene and Norma Hustead, and Dorothy Wiebe, his children, Ashton Hustead and Kellyn Hustead, his three brothers, Matthew (Ashley) Pyle, Timothy (Robin) Schaum, and Christopher Schaum, four sisters, Kim (Jeff) Hopper, Erika (Lester) Zumwalt, Caitlin (Kevin) Creighton, and Annie Seda.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
