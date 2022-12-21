Doris “Flo” Etherton, 89, of Branson, MO quietly passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022 in the early morning at the Point Lookout Nursing facility in Branson, MO.
Flo was born on Thursday, August 10, 1933 in Passaic, MO to the Reverends J.I. and Sylvia Johnson. She was united in marriage on June 18, 1950, in Spickard, MO to Clay Etherton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and eight sisters.
Flo is survived by her loving best friend, Lee Kirk; her daughters Debra North and (Paul), Janet Gard (Bob) and Gloria Lindsey (John); grandchildren Charissa North, Aaron (Vanessa) North, Vanessa (Fred) Egler, Eric Gard (Maria), Destinee Gard; Aly Andrews, Katy Andrews, and Ryan Andrews; great -grandchildren Caydee Price, Liam Loman, Keenan Loman, Kelby Gard, Journey Beckman, Kai Gard, Micayla North, Stephen North, Ashley High, Alyssa North, David North, Tristan North; great-great grandchildren Tommy, Karolina, Lily, Eleanor, Sonja, Dean, Claire, Emily, Lorelei; her beloved brother Jim (Sharon) Johnson and sister Hope Small; as well as nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, located at 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, MO. Robert Gard, Deacon at the Branson Church of Christ and her son-in-law, will officiate and Flo’s grandsons and great grandsons will stand as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Preferred Hospices, located 5340 N. Towne Centre Drive, Ozark, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.