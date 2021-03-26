No formal services are currently planned for Eric Richard Quinn, age 47, of Branson, Mo. He died on March 21, 2021. Eric was born on Sept. 8, 1973, in Phoenix, Ariz., The son of Richard Mitchell and Marene (Martin) Quinn.
He was preceded in death by his, parents and his adopted dad, John Quinn. He is survived by his two daughters: Hannah Slagley of Washington State, and Kyla Shelton of Oklahoma City, Okla. Three Mitchell brothers: James (Cindy) of Branson, Mo., Collin (Elizabeth) of Springfield, Mo., And Tracy (Stacia) of Springfield, Mo., Two Quinn brothers: Kevin (Lynn), and Kelly.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
