Raymond Samuel (Sam) Sternisha, 44, of Forsyth, MO passed away October 5, 2022 at Cox Health Center Branson.
Sam was born April 24, 1978 in Magnolia, AR to Deborah Kay (Taylor) Martin.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Allie Price.
Sam is survived by his wife Jennifer Renee White of Forsyth, MO; parents Dennon and Deborah Kay Martin of Buckner, AR; children Dennon Wayne, Kisheena Renee, and Perrin Matthew White of Forsyth, MO; sisters Micki Sternisha of Magnolia, AR, Mandi Sternisha of Magnolia, and Miracle Charles of Buckner, AR; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.