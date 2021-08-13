A private gathering will be held at a later time for Susan Diane Tripp 66, of Branson, Mo.
She died on Aug. 8, 2021. Susan was born July 17, 1955,, in Kansas City, Kan., the daughter of Eileen Rader and Keith Borders.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Heath and brother, Donald Borders.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Brenda) Borders, son, Darrell (Jennifer) Sands of Basehor, Kan., brother, Gary (Jeanette) Borders of Belton, Mo., sister, Bonnie (Albert) Lackner of Kansas City, Kan., and sister, Shirley (Dewayne) Yoder of Shawnee, Kan., She is also survived by her companion, Jim Hay of Branson, Mo., companion’s daughter, Rachel Hay of Ozark, Mo., companion’s son, JW (Sonya) Hay of Kansas City, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
