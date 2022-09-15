Crystal Marlay, 37, of Branson, MO passed away on September 7, 2022.
Crystal was born May 28, 1985 in Springfield, MO to Matthew and Jeanette Marlay.
She is survived by her children; Corey Marlay and his fiancé Mariah, Skyler Montgomery, Eden Marlay, Annabella Dodd and Avaya Marlay; her mother, Jeanette Marlay; sister Stacey Marlay; granddaughter RiverLynne and many friends and extended family.
A celebration of Crystal’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 from 1- to 3 p.m. at Regalo Orchard and Event Venue, located at 3934 N. State Hwy H in Springfield, MO.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
