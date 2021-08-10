Graveside services for Thelma Rae Hankins, 95 will be held at 10:30 am, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Hankins Cemetery in Protem, Mo. with her grandson, Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.
She died on Aug. 4, 2021.Thelma born Dec. 5, 1925, in Hilda, Mo., to Willard and Allie May (Braden) Roberts.
She is survived by her children, Danny (Connie) Hankins, Wm Darrel Hankins (Marilyn), Jimmy Hankins, and Bonnie (Michael) Smith,
brother, Denzil (Lila) Roberts sister, Violet Laughlin.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
