A memorial service for Ellen Mae Troutt, 89, of Billings, Mo., will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 29, 2022, at Riverdale Baptist Church, 549 W Riverdale Drive, Nixa, Mo., with Pastor Jamie Bilyeu officiating.
She died on Jan. 12, 2022. Ellen was born on June 22, 1932, in Sparta, Mo., the daughter of Lawrence and Nannie (Bach) Bilyeu.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daylon Troutt, two sons, Ashley Troutt and John Mark Troutt, daughter, Stephanie Troutt-Richardson.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sandy (Carroll) Magruder of Lampe, Mo., Valerie (Alvin) Mitchell of Billings, Mo., and Kimberly Troutt-Guccione of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
