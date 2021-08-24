Memorial service for Karen R. Darr, 77 of Branson, Mo., was held Aug. 23 at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Private burial will be held at a later date in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery Branson.
She died on Aug. 18, 2021.
Karen was born Feb. 9, 1944 in Waterloo, Iowa., She was the daughter of Edwin and Mildred (Bradley) Youngberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron Darr, two brothers Lyle Youngberg and an adolescent brother Eugene Youngberg.
She is survived by her children Sonja (Robert) Seidl of Wichita, Kan., Sarah Brand of Red Vale, Colo., John (Rebecca) Porter, of Branson, Mo., three sisters Arlene (Mike) Fields of Billings, Mo., Anita (Dave) Viles of Branson, Mo., Sandra (Larry) Wright of Stark City, Mo., sister-in-law Charlotte Youngberg of Verona, Mo.
