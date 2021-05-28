Burial for Larry Howard Compton, 65., will be June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m., in Lewallen Cemetery in Branson, Mo.
Larry was born Feb. 14, 1956., in Branson, Mo., to Alfred Franklin Compton and Opal Murial (Boyd) Compton.
He died on April 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ardith (Conway) Compton, brothers, Howard Franklin Compton and Roy Lynn Compton and sister Darlene (Compton) Wallace.
He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Pride and Crystal Roberts.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
