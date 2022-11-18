Joe Marvin Everett, 81, of Branson, MO passed away November 14, 2022.
Joe was born on October 4, 1941, the son of Addis and Mary Frances Everett in Forsyth, MO.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter JoAnne Keys; grandson-in-law Robbie Newton; two brothers and a sister.
Joe is survived by his son Doug (Jenny) Everett of Hollister, MO; son-in-law Wesley Keys of Kirbyville, MO; three granddaughters Kinsi Newton of Branson, MO, Macy Everett of Hollister, MO, and Erin (Noah) Bentley of Cedar Creek, MO; great-grandchildren Cammi and Cade Newton; great-great-granddaughter Delilah Jo Newton; sisters Krea (Gale) Melton of Walnut Shade, MO, Marilyn (Buddy) Albright of Bradleyville, MO, and Linda Tinker of Branson, MO; brother Bob Everett of Edwards, MO.
There will be a memorial service planned for a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.