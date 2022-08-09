Karen E. Hagan, 57, of Blue Eye, MO passed away on July 30, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson.
Karen was born May 1, 1965 in Reno, NV to Lewis F. and Shirley Joann (Shook) Summerhill.
She married Jonathan Hagan on July 12, 1983 in Carson City, NV.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Steve Summerhill and Cathy Summerhill.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Jon of the home; two children Cody Hagan (Danielle) of Omaha, AR, Crystal Hagan of Blue Eye, MO; her sister Teri Jack of Centerville, IA; and four grandchildren Colt, Brandi, Brittany and Hunter Hagan.
There are no services planned at this time.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
