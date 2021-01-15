Services were held for Luther A. Nallie, 86, of Hollister, Mo., Jan. 15, 2021, in Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin, Texas. Burial will follow at the Gann Cemetery, Pollok, Texas.
He died Jan. 12, 2021.
He was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Beaumont, Texas. He was the son of Joe and Virginia (Perricone) Nallie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn; and two brothers, Jack and Raymond.
He is survived by his children John (Daphne) Nallie, and Mary (Bryan) Caperton; and one brother Tommy Nalli.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.