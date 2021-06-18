Jessica D. Simpson, 31, died on June 1, 2021. Jessica was born on Jan. 8, 1990, in Forrest City, Ark.
She is survived by five children, her mother, Katie Evans and father Franklin Evans, two sisters and one brother.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
