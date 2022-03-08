Visitation for Reba May Brown, 93, Kirbyville, Mo., will be held, March 10, 2022 from 10a.m. till service time at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Funeral services will begin at 11a.m. with Pastor Jeff Wilcox will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on March 4, 2022.
Reba was born on May 23 1928, in Kirbyville, Mo., the daughter of Ivy and Tilda (Stafford) Brown.
She was preceded in life by her parents Ivy & Tilda Brown.
She is survived by several cousins and numerous friends.
