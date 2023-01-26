Keren P. Jones, 76, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Keren was born on June 28, 1946 to parents Bill and Grace Polidoro, from Auburn, AL. She had two brothers: Van and Benjamin. She was married to her husband, Frank V. Jones III, for 43 years.
A memorial service was held Friday, Jan. 20, at Cremations of the Ozarks in Hollister, MO.
Service and cremation were held under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
