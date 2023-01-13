Kathryn “Cheryl” Henrichs, 86, of Branson, MO passed away January 4, 2023, at Cox Branson Hospital.
Cheryl was born on May 26, 1936, daughter of Carl and Ruby (Johnson) Ames in Sand Creek Township in Union County, IA. She was married on June 1, 1957, to Harold Eugene Henrichs. After her retirement, Cheryl and her family moved to Branson, MO.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold; her parents; her father and mother in-law Charlie and Eva Henrichs; brother Curtis Ames; two brothers-in-law Forrest Henrichs and Duane Henrichs; and two sisters-in-law Dorothy Henrichs and Darlene Henrichs.
Cheryl is survived by her son Jim Henrichs; brother Kenneth Ames and his wife, Thelma; sister-in-law Marilyn Ames; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Services are being planned for a later date. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Afton, IA. Memorial contributions in Cheryl’s name may be made to the family.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
