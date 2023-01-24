Nancy Julane Warren passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Julane was born on July 4, 1938 in Paris, TX. She married James Warren on July 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and two sons John Paul Ingram Jr. and Nicky Ingram.
Julane is survived by husband James Warren of Branson; daughters Renae Ingram and Ellen Peter both of Fairview, NC; sisters Betty Basinger of Lamar County, TX, Elouise Preston of Reno, TX, Elizabeth Melton of Texarkana, TX and Regenea Crews of Chicota, TX; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A celebration of Julane’s life was held at Faith Life Church in Branson on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Arrangements were under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
