Visitation for Norman Elmer Vogel, 79, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held on March 26, 2022 from 1 to 3p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
He died on March 2, 2022.
Norman was born on June 12,1942 in Knightstown, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents Norbert “Joe” & Nova (Higginbotham) Vogel, brother Jim Vogel and sisters, Betty Loyd, Wanda Findora and Norberta Urenda.
He leaves behind his wife Rosalie Ann Vogel of Forsyth, Mo., daughter Nichele Elise (Gerr) Markes, of Kirbyville, Mo., daughter, Necia Beth (Rodney) Raley, of Branson, Mo., and daughter Natalie Rosanne (Zach) Young, of Springfield, Mo.
