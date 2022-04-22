There are no formal services planned at this time for Joel Derrick Oliver, 44, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on April 9, 2022. Joel was born on March 6, 1978, in Dallas, Texas, the son of William Oliver and Geneva Lewis-Weller.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Lewis, brother, Matt Oliver, and father, Bill Oliver.
He is survived by his significant other of 10 years, Desiree Adams, their children, Russell, Maddison, and Emily, his mother, Geneva Lewis-Weller, and sister, Melanie Martin.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
