Visitation for William Wallace Nickel age 86 of Branson, Mo., Was held on April 15, 2021. With Graveside services, at the Twin Pines Cemetery in Branson, Mo.
He died on April 3, 2021. William was born on Sept. 20, 1934, In Branson, Mo., The son of Thomas and Fannie Belle Ford Nickel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a son Kenny Nickel.
He is survived by two sons, Kevin Nickel of Branson, Mo., And Ford Nickel of Seattle, Wash., One sister, Sherry Herschend of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
