No services are planned at this time for Gwen McCulloch, 80, of Branson, Mo. She died on Jan. 21, 2022. Gwen was born on March 12, 1941 in Glendale, Calif., the daughter of Kaj and Barbara Irene Hannega.
She is survived by her son, Michael Paul Smith of Germany.
Arrangements and cremation was under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.