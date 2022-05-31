Mary Magdalene McLaughlin Lonchar, 88, of Branson, Missouri, died May 25, 2022.
She was born Dec. 19, 1933, to Irene Borgetti and John Cudora McLaughlin in Danville, PA.
Mary spent most of her life working in the retail industry. She was a buyer for Ramsey’s Department Stores in Joplin, Missouri and Pittsburg, Kansas, and a manager or consultant for several shops in Branson, including The Pottery Shop and The Crystal Fish.
She is survived by her daughters: Donna Lonchar of Fayetteville, AR; Linda Lonchar Cherry and husband, Tim, of Branson; and granddaughter, Amber Lonchar Cherry of Branson.
An informal gathering inspired by Mary’s Irish and Italian heritage will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at the Lakewood Estates Clubhouse, 700 Parnell Drive in Branson, MO.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Mary would’ve said to take the money and “Go do something fun.”
Cremation is under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
